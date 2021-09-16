SEC Says 2 Attys Helped Carry Out $5.7M Penny Stock Fraud

By Al Barbarino (September 16, 2021, 4:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has asked a New York federal district court to halt the activities of a group that allegedly reaped nearly $6 million in illicit proceeds by selling unregistered penny stocks. The complaint claims that six individuals associated with Western Bankers Capital Inc. — including Florida-based attorney Roger Leon Fidler — engaged in a scheme to make it look as if the shares of Dolat Ventures Inc. they offered didn't need to be registered with the commission, according to Wednesday's complaint. "Unless defendants are permanently restrained and enjoined, they will again engage in the acts, practices and courses...

