Ford Settles 12 Suits In PowerShift Transmission MDL

By Mike Curley (September 15, 2021, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Ford Motor Co. and a group of 12 vehicle owners have reached a deal to resolve their suits alleging that the transmission systems in their vehicles were defective. In a joint notice filed Tuesday, Ford and the plaintiffs told the court that they have spent "considerable time" since a June settlement conference to reach terms of a written settlement agreement, though the notice does not disclose those terms. According to the notice, the settlement will include payment to the plaintiffs, as well as payment of their attorney fees, costs and expenses, and they are working with Ford to streamline the requests...

