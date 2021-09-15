Workhorse Group Drops Protest Over $3.1B USPS Fleet Deal

By Alyssa Aquino (September 15, 2021, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Workhorse Group Inc. has dropped its protest to Oshkosh Defense LLC's $3.1 billion contract to replace the U.S. Postal Service's vehicle fleet, with its newly appointed CEO saying Wednesday that the company can better focus its resources on upcoming federal opportunities. Workhorse informed the U.S. Court of Federal Claims on Tuesday that it was voluntarily ending its bid to bust up the Next Generation Delivery Vehicle, or NGDV, deal, which would see Oshkosh producing up to 160,000 new postal delivery vehicles over the next 10 years. The bidder provided no explanations for why it was dropping the protest. But in a...

