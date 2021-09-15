Minn. Asks 8th Circ. To Clarify Jurisdiction In Pipeline Case

By Khorri Atkinson (September 15, 2021, 8:10 PM EDT) -- Minnesota asked the Eighth Circuit on Wednesday to clarify whether a federal court has jurisdiction to hear its case that has unsuccessfully sought to stop a tribal lawsuit over the contentious Enbridge Line 3 pipeline after a district judge recently ruled that the White Earth Band of Ojibwe Tribal Court's sovereign immunity bars her from granting injunctive relief. The tribe had sued the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources in tribal court, accusing the agency of violating its constitutional and treaty rights by granting water-use permits for the $2.9 billion Enbridge Line 3 pipeline expansion through Minnesota. After the tribal court rejected...

