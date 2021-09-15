Mass. Offshore Wind Farm Secures $2.3B In Funding

By Clark Mindock (September 15, 2021, 6:51 PM EDT) -- The developer behind a commercial wind farm off the coast of Martha's Vineyard announce Wednesday that it has raised about $2.3 billion for construction of the project, bringing the so-called Vineyard Wind project a step closer to breaking ground. The joint venture between Avangrid Renewables and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners was able to secure that funding by working with nine international and U.S. based banks and through raising senior debt, according to a statement from the developer. The company said that it can now give its contractors a notice to proceed with construction that could start in the coming days and weeks....

