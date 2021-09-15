11th Circ. Revives FLSA Suit Over Nontipped Work At Denny's

By Carolina Bolado (September 15, 2021, 7:31 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday reversed an early win for restaurant chain Denny's in a Fair Labor Standards Act fight with a former worker, ruling there are enough disputed facts regarding how many nontipped tasks the worker performed to send the case to trial. The appeals court said the district court erred in issuing summary judgment against former Denny's server Lindsay Rafferty on her claim that the restaurant violated the FLSA by requiring her to spend much of her time performing nontipped duties, bringing her wages below the federal minimum. There is a genuine dispute of material fact as to whether...

