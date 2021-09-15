Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Peloton Beats Rival's Patent Infringement Suit

By Dave Simpson (September 15, 2021, 10:16 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge dismissed, without prejudice, claims that Peloton is infringing two of its rival's patents, ruling Wednesday that the patents are abstract but stopping short of finding them ineligible under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice ruling.

U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap said that while he's not ready to invalidate Mad Dogg Athletics Inc.'s U.S. Patent Nos. 9,694,240 and 10,137,328, the company failed to provide factual allegations that its patents are in fact eligible. The Supreme Court's decision in Alice Corp. v. CLS Bank holds that abstract ideas aren't patentable under Section 101 of the Patent Act unless they contain...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!