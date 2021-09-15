Peloton Beats Rival's Patent Infringement Suit

By Dave Simpson (September 15, 2021, 10:16 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge dismissed, without prejudice, claims that Peloton is infringing two of its rival's patents, ruling Wednesday that the patents are abstract but stopping short of finding them ineligible under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice ruling. U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap said that while he's not ready to invalidate Mad Dogg Athletics Inc.'s U.S. Patent Nos. 9,694,240 and 10,137,328, the company failed to provide factual allegations that its patents are in fact eligible. The Supreme Court's decision in Alice Corp. v. CLS Bank holds that abstract ideas aren't patentable under Section 101 of the Patent Act unless they contain...

