Judge Erred By Nixing $3M From Verdict, 1st Circ. Finds

By Mike Curley (September 16, 2021, 3:24 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit has found that a Puerto Rico magistrate judge was wrong to cut $3 million from the verdict in a suit over whether a hospital caused a child's brain damage during his birth based on arguments the hospital hadn't made, sending the case back to the district court to reassess the damages. In an opinion filed Wednesday, a three-judge panel vacated a post-verdict order by U.S. Magistrate Judge Marcos E. López that excluded testimony from an expert in Damaris Santos-Arrieta and Gustavo Querales-Salcedo's suit against Hospital Del Maestro. The expert had opined that their child would require more than...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS