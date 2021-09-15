Locast Is Permanently Locked Out Of The Streaming Biz

By Kelcee Griffis (September 15, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday permanently barred streaming service Locast from transmitting broadcast content over the internet, dealing a death blow to the three-year-old app and handing a win to the TV networks that sought its demise. According to a permanent injunction order signed by U.S. District Judge Louis L. Stanton, former Dish Network executive David Goodfriend and his nonprofit entity Sports Fan Coalition New York are "permanently restrained and enjoined from operating Locast." The move came two weeks after Judge Stanton ruled that Locast was not shielded by the Copyright Act's Section 111(a), which allows nonprofit groups to...

