Self-Styled 'Bad Guy,' Partner Bank $8.5M After SEC Action

By Victoria McKenzie (September 16, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission officials have asked a New Jersey federal judge for a restraining order to stop two men from offering worthless digital tokens while facing multiple federal actions over a $22.8 million securities fraud. In their motion for an injunction Wednesday, SEC lawyers said that since the FBI seized Ronald Shane Flynn's U.S. bank account in May 2020, he and his accomplice, Richard Marchitto, have "harvested" an additional $8.5 million from investors through Vuuzle Media Corp. — "a sham and a front for a Philippines-based boiler room controlled by Flynn for the sole purpose of cheating investors out of...

