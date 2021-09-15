Calif. Federal Court Strikes Down Trump-Era H-1B Lottery Rule

By Hailey Konnath (September 15, 2021, 10:56 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday struck down a rule prioritizing higher-paid noncitizens for H-1B visas, ruling that former Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf was illegally installed in his position and therefore lacked the authority to implement the visa regulation. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White had hinted last week that he was "tentatively inclined" to grant the request from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the California Institute of Technology and other universities to scrap the policy. In Wednesday's decision, he did just that, granting summary judgment in their favor and rejecting a competing summary judgment motion from the U.S....

