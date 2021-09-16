Casino Workers Seek Class Cert. For Wage And ERISA Claims

By Irene Spezzamonte (September 16, 2021, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Workers for a Missouri casino urged a federal judge to certify multiple classes claiming they were stiffed on their wages, saying the operator ran an illegal tip pool and violated ERISA by surcharging smokers for health insurance. In a pair of motions Wednesday, the workers asked U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough to certify classes covering wage and hour claims and Employee Retirement Income Security Act claims. The workers say Penny National Gaming Inc.'s plan to deduct extra from tobacco smokers discriminatorily lowered their wages, also alleging they had to participate in an illegal tip pool. "PNG has collected $2,300,000 in...

