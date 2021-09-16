Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fla. Property Owner Sues Insurers For Hurricane Damage

By Eli Flesch (September 16, 2021, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The owner of two Florida properties damaged by Hurricane Sally last year asked a New York federal court to award it damages because the owner says its insurers failed to properly investigate its damage claims and pay out more than $5 million in damages under its policies.

The property owner, Bref-Master Cove LLC, said Wednesday that while its policy agreement with the insurers mandates arbitration for many of the differences that could arise between the parties over their contract, it still allowed for Bref to pursue in court extra-contractual damages connected to what the owner alleges was a breach of the insurers'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!