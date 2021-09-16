Fla. Property Owner Sues Insurers For Hurricane Damage

By Eli Flesch (September 16, 2021, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The owner of two Florida properties damaged by Hurricane Sally last year asked a New York federal court to award it damages because the owner says its insurers failed to properly investigate its damage claims and pay out more than $5 million in damages under its policies. The property owner, Bref-Master Cove LLC, said Wednesday that while its policy agreement with the insurers mandates arbitration for many of the differences that could arise between the parties over their contract, it still allowed for Bref to pursue in court extra-contractual damages connected to what the owner alleges was a breach of the insurers'...

