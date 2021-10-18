Albright Keeps Making Same Mistakes, Google Tells Fed. Circ.

By Tiffany Hu (October 18, 2021, 5:27 PM EDT) -- Google urged the Federal Circuit on Monday to overturn Western District of Texas Judge Alan Albright's refusal to transfer a case against the company to California, petitioning the appellate court after the judge's recent unsealing of the decision explaining the denial. In a mandamus petition, Google said that Judge Albright's ruling last month not to transfer Super Interconnect Technologies LLC's lawsuit against the tech giant to the Northern District of California hinged on reasoning that the court has repeatedly, "expressly repudiated" in recent decisions. Google said Judge Albright failed to properly consider the convenience of party witnesses in his decision to...

