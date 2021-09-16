Becton Beats FDA Approval Claims In Securities Suit

By Bill Wichert (September 16, 2021, 3:51 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has nixed class claims that medical technology manufacturer Becton Dickinson & Co. hid that changes to its Alaris infusion pumps needed clearance through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's 510(k) process, saying an investor failed to show the company believed such approval was necessary. U.S. District Judge Stanley R. Chesler on Wednesday dismissed without prejudice a second amended complaint from lead plaintiff Industriens Pensionsforsikring, rejecting the Danish pension fund's assertion that Becton unlawfully failed to disclose that the FDA would need to approve a 510(k) application before the business could continue selling Alaris products. The FDA...

