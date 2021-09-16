Williams, Energy Transfer Battle Over $410M Merger Bust Fee

By Jeff Montgomery (September 16, 2021, 9:16 PM EDT) -- Efforts by The Williams Cos. to recover $410 million from Energy Transfer LP for its alleged role in the failure of a $38 billion merger bumped up Thursday against claims that Williams' own CEO funneled nonpublic information to an activist investor's challenge to the deal before its collapse. The 2016 episode saw Williams' CEO, Alan S. Armstrong, delete some personal emails sent to the investor before the company agreed to settle a related Securities Act suit, partly in exchange for additional disclosure about the failed merger. Those events drew questions from Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III Thursday during post-trial arguments on...

