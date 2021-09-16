NJ Transit Must Face Suit Over Bus Accident On Snowy Road

By Mike Curley (September 16, 2021, 3:22 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court on Thursday found that New Jersey Transit Corp. and one of its bus drivers can't escape a suit alleging that the driver's negligence resulted in the bus rear-ending a woman's car on a snowy street in Atlantic City, saying there was a dispute whether the weather was the collision's sole cause. The three-judge panel reversed a summary judgment that had granted NJT and driver Donna Krimmel weather-based immunity in the suit filed by Elena Mercado, saying the trial judge was mistaken in finding that the only reasonable interpretation of the evidence was that the "slushy" conditions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS