Feds Fight Compliance Monitoring In Asylum Turnback Suit

By Jennifer Doherty (September 16, 2021, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is fending off calls from a class of asylum seekers for court oversight, denying accusations that it has failed to comply with two orders directing authorities to process certain asylum claims. Far from disregarding U.S. District Judge Cynthia Bashant's 2019 preliminary injunction order and her 2020 order clarifying that directive, the government said Wednesday that DHS is still working with the Executive Office for Immigration Review to identify migrants whose cases qualify for a second look under those orders. "Among other things, the government has developed, and continues to develop, complex procedures in aid of...

