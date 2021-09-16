Ex-CEO Deserves 5 Years For Bribery At Braskem, Feds Argue

By Pete Brush (September 16, 2021, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Brooklyn federal prosecutors argued Wednesday that former Braskem CEO Jose Carlos Grubisich deserves five years in prison for helping foster the Brazil oil giant's systemic bribery operation, after defense lawyers said the four months he already spent locked up should suffice. The sides staked out different positions in filings lodged before U.S. District Judge Raymond J. Dearie, who will impose a sentence on the 64-year-old defendant at a scheduled Oct. 12 hearing. Grubisich spent four months behind bars in New York City after he was arrested in late 2019 on Foreign Corrupt Practices Act charges while traveling outside his native Brazil....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS