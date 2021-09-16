Treasury Sanctions 'La Patrona' Over Colombian Drug Ring

By Craig Clough (September 16, 2021, 5:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned alleged Colombian drug trafficker Zulma Maria Musso Torres and two of her associated businesses Thursday, blocking their U.S. assets and walling them off from American commerce in the latest push against global drug cartels. Musso Torres, who is also known by the monikers "La Patrona" or "La Señora," controls a powerful drug trafficking organization in Columbia that is responsible for "multi-ton quantities" of cocaine being smuggled into the United States, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America and Mexico, the Treasury Department said. The sanctions and labeling of Musso Torres as a "significant" narcotics trafficker were completed under...

