ETP Tells FERC $20M Fine Fight Isn't A Globetrotters Game

By Morgan Conley (September 16, 2021, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Energy Transfer Partners LP on Wednesday told the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that the agency's enforcement staff is acting as if their battle over a $20 million fine is a game between the Harlem Globetrotters and the Washington Generals or else its staff wouldn't be ignoring "substantial, irrefutable evidence." Enforcement staff "must think they are playing the Washington Generals basketball team and that the outcome here is preordained," ETP said in its response to the Office of Enforcement staff's most recent filing recommending the company incur a $20 million fine for knocking down an arguably historically significant building in Ohio. ETP says the enforcement office has failed to justify its continued...

