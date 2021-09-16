Ill. Justices Urged To Restore Abuse Suit's Slashed $8M Award

By Lauraann Wood (September 16, 2021, 9:15 PM EDT) -- An Illinois woman urged the state Supreme Court on Thursday to reinstate a jury's $8 million punitive damages verdict against an ex-boyfriend who didn't appear in court to defend himself against her abuse claims at trial, arguing an appellate panel slashed her award against precedent and its own reasoning. The woman, identified as Jane Doe, told Illinois' justices during oral argument the intermediate court improperly substituted its own judgment for the jury's when it found her punitive damages award unreasonably excessive and reduced it to $1 million. The panel's decision contradicts 175 years of Illinois precedent stating juries should receive great...

