Forestry Co. Seeks Enforcement Of $164M Zimbabwe Award

By Caroline Simson (September 16, 2021, 9:46 PM EDT) -- A forestry and sawmill company initiated litigation Wednesday in Washington, D.C., to enforce a more than $164 million arbitral award it won against Zimbabwe after the country seized its forestry plantation to redistribute the land to the indigenous population. Border Timbers Ltd. filed its petition to enforce the award, telling the court that after more than six years since it won the award, the southeast African nation still hasn't paid a penny of what it owes. Zimbabwe had attempted to have the Border Timbers award annulled, but that bid came up short nearly three years ago. The company argued that the...

