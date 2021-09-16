Investor Says Jessica Alba's Co. Hid COVID Stock-Up Losses

By Hailey Konnath (September 16, 2021, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Jessica Alba's Honest Company beauty and baby brand has been hit with a proposed investor class action in California federal court, with shareholders alleging the actress' company failed to disclose it knew it was dealing with losses tied to consumers stocking up on certain products during the COVID-19 pandemic. Shareholder Cody Dixon says in the complaint Honest reported a $20 million net loss for the second quarter of 2021 compared with a net loss of less than a half-million dollars for the second quarter of 2020. The company attributed that loss to an estimated $3.7 million "COVID-19 stock-up impact" — primarily...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS