Boston Cannabis Board's Former GC Joins Prince Lobel

By Katryna Perera (September 17, 2021, 6:37 PM EDT) -- The Boston Cannabis Board's former general counsel has gone back to her roots as a real estate development attorney and is joining Prince Lobel Tye LLP, where she will focus on real estate and alcohol licensing, but also lend her expertise in cannabis matters. Lesley Hawkins served as the general counsel and executive secretary of Boston's Licensing Board in 2017 and joined the cannabis board soon after, where she helped implement an independent transparent licensing process that focused on social equity. In an interview with Law360, Hawkins said she was proud to be a part of a board that realized there...

