FCC's Carr Touts Digital Ad Tax As Best Fund Reform Option

By Nadia Dreid (September 16, 2021, 9:40 PM EDT) -- Federal Communications Commission member Brendan Carr is throwing his weight behind a plan to make Big Tech companies like Google and Facebook start paying into the Universal Service Fund, which subsidizes the cost of phone and internet service for low-income households across the country. Citing a new study by a Georgetown University professor and editor of the Antitrust Bulletin journal — which found that a fee on digital advertising "constitutes the best policy option" — the FCC commissioner said on Wednesday that "requiring Big Tech to start paying a fair share could eliminate entirely this 30% charge from consumers' bills."...

