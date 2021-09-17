Offit Kurman Continues NY Growth With Boutique Merger

By Adrian Cruz (September 17, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Baltimore-based Offit Kurman recently announced its merger with New York-based boutique firm Snitow Kaminetsky Rosner & Snitow LLP, continuing the firm's work in transforming its Big Apple presence from a small outpost to the largest office in its portfolio. The merger with the six-person firm, announced Tuesday, increases Offit Kurman's offerings in a number of areas such as litigation, transactions, family law and employment matters. The New York office, first opened in 2018, has grown at a rapid pace, starting with two attorneys to now having more than 50 with its latest expansion. "Frank Snitow and his team of lawyers at...

