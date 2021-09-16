Gas Pipeline Co., Contractor Settle $15M Project Dispute

By Clark Mindock (September 16, 2021, 7:15 PM EDT) -- A Williams Co. unit and Danos LLC on Thursday announced they'd reached an agreement to settle a dispute over delays and the subsequent termination of a $15 million contract to rebuild a Pennsylvania natural gas storage facility. The parties asked a Texas federal court to dismiss the suit in a three-page filing, which noted that a settlement had been reached but provided no further details on the agreement. The dismissal, if approved by the court, would put to rest a two-and-a-half-year dispute between the companies over the storage facility work, which began when Danos filed suit against Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line...

