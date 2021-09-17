Judge OKs $2M Preliminary Deal in Indivior Stock Drop Suit

By Mike Curley (September 17, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has approved a $2 million settlement to resolve claims by Indivior PLC investors concerning the drop in the company's stock price following its indictment for downplaying the addictive qualities of its opioid treatment drug, Suboxone. In an order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Esther Salas gave preliminary approval to the deal inked between Indivior and Michael Van Dorp, who leads the class action on behalf of other shareholders who allegedly lost out as a result of the stock drop, finding the deal was reached in good faith, and is a fair and adequate settlement of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS