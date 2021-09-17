Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds Win OK For Surveillance Of China Telecom

By J. Edward Moreno (September 17, 2021, 1:55 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has backed the federal government's electronic surveillance of China Telecom (Americas) Corp., which has been described as a national security concern, ruling that telecommunications giant isn't entitled to inspect Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act materials.

In a Sept. 2 opinion made public Thursday, U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich said the U.S. properly obtained electronic surveillance under FISA, rejecting CTAC's arguments that the surveillance was a violation of its due process rights. The partially redacted ruling said the U.S. also had probable cause for a FISA warrant.

The case stems from a Federal Communications Commission bid to strip CTAC...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!