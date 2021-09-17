Feds Win OK For Surveillance Of China Telecom

By J. Edward Moreno (September 17, 2021, 1:55 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has backed the federal government's electronic surveillance of China Telecom (Americas) Corp., which has been described as a national security concern, ruling that telecommunications giant isn't entitled to inspect Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act materials. In a Sept. 2 opinion made public Thursday, U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich said the U.S. properly obtained electronic surveillance under FISA, rejecting CTAC's arguments that the surveillance was a violation of its due process rights. The partially redacted ruling said the U.S. also had probable cause for a FISA warrant. The case stems from a Federal Communications Commission bid to strip CTAC...

