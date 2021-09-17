DOI, Navajo Nation Must Adopt New Agreement, Judge Rules

By Diamond Naga Siu (September 17, 2021, 5:39 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge handed the Navajo Nation a win in its suit accusing the U.S. Department of the Interior of withholding forestry program money, ruling that the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act requires an updated funding contract. The Navajo Nation had sued the DOI's Bureau of Indian Affairs for failing to pay more than $700,000 in funding under a government agreement for the tribe's forestry management program, even though a representative for then-DOI Secretary David Bernhardt had recommended immediately approving the tribe's proposal. The agency gave the Navajo Nation the funding it requested during the course of the lawsuit,...

