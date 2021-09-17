Woman Gets Partial Win Against Amtrak Over Derailment

By Jonathan Capriel (September 17, 2021, 10:31 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge on Thursday partially granted a Washington woman's motion for summary judgment in her suit claiming debilitating injuries from a 2017 Amtrak train derailment, finding as a matter of law her injuries indisputably stemmed from being on the train when it flew off the tracks and smashed into Interstate 5. But U.S. District Judge Benjamin H. Settle on Thursday denied Kylie Steele's request to pin all of her adverse health symptoms on the accident, instead giving National Railroad Passenger Corp. a chance to cross-examine Steele and her expert witnesses to determine how much damages it might owe....

