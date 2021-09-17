Patient Asks 7th Circ. To Revive Google Data Disclosure Suit

By Celeste Bott (September 17, 2021, 5:16 PM EDT) -- Seventh Circuit judges on Friday pushed a patient seeking to revive his lawsuit alleging his privacy was breached when Google received de-identified electronic health records from the University of Chicago Medical Center to point to factual allegations that his personal information was ever disclosed. Matt Dinerstein's proposed class action suit alleges that the hospital sold medical records to Google without patient consent and without sufficiently redacting private information to protect patients' privacy, as part of a research partnership with Google. But during oral arguments before a three-judge Seventh Circuit panel on Friday, U.S. Circuit Judge Thomas Kirsch said that sounded more...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS