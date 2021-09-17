Ingevity Vows To Appeal $85M Antitrust Loss To BASF

By Nadia Dreid (September 17, 2021, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Ingevity Corp. is planning to challenge the nearly $85 million in damages it was hit with Wednesday, when a Delaware federal jury found that the specialty chemical and carbon product maker had broken antitrust laws to stay on top of the game in vehicle fuel vapor capture components. The company revealed its plans to appeal the verdict Thursday, saying that it doesn't expect the decision to impact its commercial sales at this time and that it "believes in the strength of its intellectual property and the merits of its position and intends to pursue all legal relief available to challenge this outcome."...

