Conspiracy Suit 'Pleading By Press Report,' VW Tells 2nd Circ.

By Matthew Perlman (September 17, 2021, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Volkswagen AG urged the Second Circuit not to revive a suit from investors claiming that it concealed involvement in a conspiracy with other German automakers to suppress competition, saying the case is largely lifted from a pair of "unsubstantiated" magazine stories. Volkswagen filed its answering brief with the Second Circuit on Thursday, opposing an appeal from investors Wayne and Linda Mucha in their case alleging that the company worked for years with Daimler AG and BMW AG to coordinate costs, supplies and vehicle technology. The investors contend that the scheme inflated prices for Volkswagen-sponsored American depositary receipts from August 2012 to...

