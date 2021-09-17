Apple Tells Fed. Circ. That Albright Was Wrong To Move Trial

By Andrew Karpan (September 17, 2021, 7:11 PM EDT) -- Apple has told the Federal Circuit that U.S. District Judge Alan Albright's "last-minute" decision to move an October patent jury trial over its Apple Wallet app from Austin to Waco within the Western District of Texas "would magnify the dangers posed by the virus," pointing to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases there. The tech giant lodged the mandamus petition on Thursday and asked the appeals court to block Judge Albright's ruling earlier this month to move the Oct. 12 trial in Fintiv Inc.'s patent case against Apple out of a courthouse in Austin — where trials have largely been suspended due...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS