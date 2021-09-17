Allen & Overy, Linklaters Steer Buys Totaling 818K Sq. Ft.

By Andrew McIntyre (September 17, 2021, 4:30 PM EDT) -- CBRE Global Investors with help from Allen & Overy and Linklaters has purchased two logistics properties in France that combine for roughly 76,000 square meters (approximately 818,000 square feet) of space. CBRE bought the properties, which are in Mauchamps and Lyon, on behalf of Zurich Insurance Group Germany. Allen & Overy LLP assisted with the Mauchamps deal, and Linklaters LLP helped with the Lyon purchase. JMG Partners sold the property in Mauchamps while the seller of the Lyon property is 6ème Sens Immobilier. CBRE did not provide financial details of the transactions. "These acquisitions fit Zurich's investment strategy of targeting prime,...

