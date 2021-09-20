Venezuela Drops Appeal Over $1.2B Award Enforcement

By Caroline Simson (September 20, 2021, 8:09 PM EDT) -- Venezuela has quietly dropped its appeal in Washington, D.C., challenging enforcement of a $1.2 billion arbitral award issued to Rusoro Mining Ltd., several weeks after the court denied its request to keep the proceeding on hold while a related appeal in France plays out. The D.C. Circuit signed off on the parties' stipulation of dismissal on Monday, ending the appeal that had challenged U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon's March 2018 ruling rejecting Venezuela's argument that the award had been improperly calculated. Counsel for Venezuela declined to comment on Monday. Counsel for Rusoro could not immediately be reached for comment....

