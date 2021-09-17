Wall Street Contractor Seeks Coverage For Losses After Death

By Angela Childers (September 17, 2021, 6:55 PM EDT) -- The general contractor working on the One Wall Street development in lower Manhattan asked a New York state court Friday for an order stating that its insurer owes coverage for operational losses it sustained following the death of a worker. J.T. Magen filed its action just two days after it notified Starr Indemnity & Liability Co. that it is seeking coverage under its all-risk policy, and just under a year after the incident, to comply with the policy's one-year statute of limitations. J.T. Magen says it held an all-risk policy issued by Starr from May 2017 through May 2021 that provided...

