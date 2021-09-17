CACI Settles No-Poach Claims From Intelligence Workers

By Matthew Perlman (September 17, 2021, 6:51 PM EDT) -- CACI International Inc. has reached a deal over claims in Ohio federal court accusing it of agreeing with Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. and Mission Essential Personnel LLC to not hire each other's employees for intelligence contracting work at a U.S. military installation in England. CACI agreed to pay $200,000 to end claims from a proposed class of workers employed at the Joint Intelligence Operations Center Europe in Molesworth, England, between January 2015 and June 2021, according to a motion filed on Friday seeking preliminary approval of the deal. "The parties reached this agreement through arm's length negotiations between experienced and informed...

