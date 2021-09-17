DC Circ. Struggles To Solve 6 GHz Interference Problems

By Kelcee Griffis (September 17, 2021, 9:47 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel appeared to struggle Friday with accepting arguments by broadcasters, telecoms and utility groups that a Wi-Fi spectrum-sharing regime in the 6 GHz band will unduly interfere with critical infrastructure transmissions, but it also questioned the Federal Communications Commission's insistence that there's no need to add another layer of interference protection. At issue is the FCC's vote in April allowing unlicensed wireless devices to operate in the 6 GHz band indoors at low power levels and additionally permitting devices outdoors at full power levels, as long as they're managed by a so-called automated frequency coordinator. The plaintiffs in the case maintain that introducing any new...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS