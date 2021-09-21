How Judge Albright's Transfer Denials Riled The Fed. Circ.

By Ryan Davis (September 21, 2021, 7:24 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has issued numerous rulings taking busy Western District of Texas Judge Alan Albright to task for refusing to transfer patent cases elsewhere. Since Judge Albright took the bench three years ago with a pledge to quickly try cases and rarely put them on hold for America Invents Act reviews, patent owners have flocked to the Western District of Texas, while many accused infringers have sought to transfer cases to other districts. But for many months, the judge denied virtually all such requests. The Waco-based federal judge often pointed to his rapid trial schedule and the facilities operated by defendants...

