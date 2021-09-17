Chicken Buyers Nab $8M, $3.3M Deals In Price-Fixing Row

By Celeste Bott (September 17, 2021, 8:09 PM EDT) -- A group of consumers asked an Illinois federal judge Friday to grant an initial sign-off to a nearly $8 million deal with Mar-Jac Poultry and a $3.3 million deal with Harrison Poultry to resolve claims that the companies engaged in a years-long scheme to fix chicken prices. It's the latest settlement in sprawling multidistrict litigation, which began in September 2016, when private plaintiffs began claiming the nation's largest broiler chicken producers coordinated and limited chicken production with the goal to raise prices and exchanged detailed information about prices, capacity and sales volume through data compiler Agri Stats Inc. According to this...

