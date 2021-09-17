Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Prosecutors Urge High Court To Consider Injection Site Case

By Hailey Konnath (September 17, 2021, 10:33 PM EDT) -- Eighty current and former prosecutors and law enforcement leaders on Friday lodged an amicus brief in the U.S. Supreme Court backing efforts to open the country's first overdose prevention site, with President Joe Biden's nominee for Massachusetts U.S. Attorney and the Los Angeles County district attorney among notable signatories.

The prosecutors, leaders and former U.S. Department of Justice officials urged the high court to grant a petition for writ of certiorari filed by the nonprofit Safehouse. The group wants the Supreme Court to reverse a split Third Circuit panel's January decision finding that the planned supervised injection site in Philadelphia violates...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!