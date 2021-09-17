Rosen Law Firm To Lead Investor Suit Against Botox Rival

By Katryna Perera (September 17, 2021, 9:42 PM EDT) -- The Rosen Law Firm on Friday was appointed class counsel in a shareholder action against medical aesthetics company Evolus Inc. that was filed after the company's share price fell when it was barred it from importing and selling its alternative to Botox in the United States for 21 months. A New York federal judge appointed the firm and selected investor Raja Ahmad as the lead plaintiff, saying that Ahmad had alleged the greatest loss and the largest financial interest among the plaintiffs. According to the order, Ahmad has claimed a loss of approximately $748,000. The U.S. International Trade Commission ordered the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS