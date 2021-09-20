Calif. AG Says AB 5 Regulates Classification, Not Speech

By Irene Spezzamonte (September 20, 2021, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Assembly Bill 5 does not violate groups' right to free speech because it focuses on regulating employment, the state's attorney general told the Ninth Circuit, hitting back against a bid to eliminate the law. In his response brief Friday, Attorney General Rob Bonta urged the Ninth Circuit to arrive at the same conclusion the district court reached last month when it denied a bid for a preliminary injunction and didn't allow door-knockers to be classified as independent contractors. Bonta said A.B. 5, which raised the standard for employers to classify workers as independent contractors, focuses on properly categorizing workers, which has nothing to do with...

