Supreme Court May Weigh In On Discovery Question After All

By Caroline Simson (September 17, 2021, 10:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will be asked to scrutinize a Second Circuit decision granting a petition seeking evidence for use in arbitration against Lithuania, giving the justices another chance to weigh in on a controversial statute that allows federal courts to order discovery for certain foreign proceedings. The target of the petition, AlixPartners LLP CEO Simon Freakley, filed an emergency motion on Friday afternoon asking the Second Circuit to recall the case from the lower court and hold off on enforcing its ruling, saying that he intends to file a petition for a writ of certiorari with the high court no...

