Insurers Drop Suit Over Gas Station Co.'s BIPA Row Coverage

By Lauren Berg (September 17, 2021, 9:46 PM EDT) -- Two insurers who said they don't owe a gas station operator coverage in defense against a Biometric Information Privacy Act class action dropped their case Friday, telling an Illinois federal judge that the operator is no longer seeking the coverage. Amco Insurance Co. and Depositors Insurance Co. said their case against Chronister Oil Co. could be closed because the gas station operator has withdrawn its request for coverage for a putative class action brought by a woman accusing Chronister of collecting her fingerprints in violation of Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act. The suit was one of the latest to pit insurers...

