Terminix Too Late To Vacate $2.7M Award, 11th Circ. Says

By Ben Zigterman (September 20, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit upheld a $2.7 million arbitration award against Terminix, finding that the company failed to properly respond to a motion to confirm the award by a couple whose Alabama home was infested by termites. Two days after winning the arbitration in 2019, Ann McLaurin and Lynne Fitzgerald filed a complaint to confirm the award, which Terminix didn't respond to substantively by the judge's deadline, according to the panel's ruling, issued Friday. While Terminix argued that it had 90 days to file its motion to vacate the award under the Federal Arbitration Act, the panel found that the law doesn't...

