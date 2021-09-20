11th Circ. Unhooks Attys From Sanctions After Client Absence

By Kevin Penton (September 20, 2021, 2:21 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge failed to outline whether two attorneys acted in bad faith before sanctioning them after their client failed to attend a mediation session in a putative class action over alleged debt collection violations, the Eleventh Circuit has determined. A three-judge panel vacated the sanctions order against attorneys Daniel Zemel and Brian Giles, holding that U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks did not specify how the lawyers acted in bad faith, given that they had told their client of the session and had attempted to reach her, according to Friday's opinion. "It may be that the district court's imposition...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS